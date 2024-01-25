Menu
Big jump in 'committed' renewable electricity projects

A new solar farm on the Hauraki Plains is believed to be NZ's largest so far. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Commitments to invest in new renewable electricity generation have doubled but remain short of forecast demand growth and are becoming more expensive thanks to surging global demand.Those are key findings of a new report for the Electricity Authority (EA) from Wellington energy analysts, Concept Consulting.The report coincides with an announcement by Clarus – the renamed FirstGas – that it has entered a joint venture with UK-based Harmony Energy to construct what it “expects to be New Zealand’s largest solar farm&rd...
More Energy

Take steps now to keep the lights on
Opinion

John Carnegie: Take steps now to keep the lights on

Without access to natural gas, electricity supply is not secure.

John Carnegie 23 Jan 2024
Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills
Technology

Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

The co-founders simplified the labyrinthine energy usage comparison process.

Ben Moore 22 Jan 2024
Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down
Markets

Channel rated as good investment as oil companies sell down

The fuels infrastructure company is said to represent very good value.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Jan 2024
Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip
Energy

Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip

There are no alarm bells yet, but the sector has a worried eye on winter.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Jan 2024