Brookfield backs NZ gas market with $2B Clarus buy

Brookfield backs NZ gas market with $2B Clarus buy
Clarus CEO Paul Goodeve has a new shareholder in Canadian investor Brookfield. (Image: supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Canadian investment fund Brookfield is to buy the gas distribution businesses of one of New Zealand’s largest gas network owners, Clarus Group, as part of a deal reported to be worth around $2 billion by Australian media.In statements released today, Clarus confirmed the purchase by Brookfield of its Firstgas, Rockgas, and Flexgas segments.Australian-owned rival network owner Powerco is to buy Clarus’s Firstlight Network, an electricity distribution business that supplies electricity to Tairāwhiti and Wairoa. The Australian Fin...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'
Economy

RBNZ headcount rises, Adrian Orr gets restraint of trade payment

Staff expenses at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand rose 24% in the year to June 30.

Rebecca Howard 06 Oct 2025
RBNZ headcount rises, Adrian Orr gets restraint of trade payment

Switching off gas networks could cost more
Energy

Switching off gas networks could cost more

Gas study looks at business as usual versus switch-off.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2025
Govt goes to market over LNG and leveraging demand
Energy

Govt goes to market over LNG and leveraging demand

Tenders launched, details given.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Oct 2025
ExxonMobil may sell NZ service stations and terminals, report says
News in Brief

ExxonMobil may sell NZ service stations and terminals, report says

Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil, which is in the midst of laying off 2,000 staff globally, could be weighing its future in New Zealand, The Australian has reported.The paper said ExxonMobil’s NZ assets could present a major opportunity for Australian private equity and infras...

Staff reporters 02 Oct 2025
Another déjà vu moment for electricity markets
Markets Analysis

Another déjà vu moment for electricity markets

Govt prefers incremental change to radical reform.

Ian Llewellyn 02 Oct 2025