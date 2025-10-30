Menu
Genesis expands solar pipeline with new Waikato project

Lauriston solar farm is similar to the Rangiriri project. (Image: Genesis)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Genesis Energy has announced plans to acquire and develop a solar farm in Waikato from PGP, an international solar farm developer.The consented site is at Rangiriri, between Auckland and Transpower’s planned new substation at Glen Murray and close to Genesis’ 200-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery project, now under construction at Huntly Power Station. Together, the assets will help Genesis integrate solar generation with battery storage and reduce reliance on thermal generation.Once operational, the Rangiriri solar farm is expected to ge...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
