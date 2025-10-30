Menu
News in Brief

Microsoft hit with Azure, 365 outage

The Wall Street Journal
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
By Kelly Cloonan Microsoft has been hit with outages in its Azure cloud and 365 services.The company said Wednesday it began experiencing issues for Azure that caused some services to be down starting at about 16:00 UTC, or 12 p.m. ET.The outages began around 11:40 a.m. ET, according to data from Downdetector, which uses user reports.Customers can attempt to use programmatic methods to access Azure resources if they are unable to access the portal directly, the company said.Microsoft said it continues to investigate the factors that contributed...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Markets

Shareholders have approved a capital raise of up to $2.59 million.

Greg Hurrell 2:30pm
Markets

Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
Primary Sector

The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
