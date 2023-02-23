Biomass can fire Huntly, but a new industry will be needed to fuel it

Black pellets made from wood can fire up Huntly power station. (Image: Genesis)

A trial using biomass at the Huntly power station shows it is technically possible for it to replace coal, but Genesis Energy says it will probably need a whole new industry in New Zealand that would be comparable to global production.Genesis is looking to extend the life of the coal- and gas-fired units at Huntly using biomass made from wood.The trial has been planned for some time but was delayed by problems in buying the right biomass fuel and getting it to NZ. This was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the global energy crisis and...