Energy

Biomass can fire Huntly, but a new industry will be needed to fuel it

Black pellets made from wood can fire up Huntly power station. (Image: Genesis)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
A trial using biomass at the Huntly power station shows it is technically possible for it to replace coal, but Genesis Energy says it will probably need a whole new industry in New Zealand that would be comparable to global production.Genesis is looking to extend the life of the coal- and gas-fired units at Huntly using biomass made from wood.The trial has been planned for some time but was delayed by problems in buying the right biomass fuel and getting it to NZ. This was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the global energy crisis and...
Opinion

Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Ebos' strong first-half result shines

The hints Ebos dropped about its second half were mostly positive.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Technology

Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Spark’s first half may not have been as strong as they would have liked, especially for cloud, but confidence remains high.

Ben Moore 5:00am

