Court throws out legal challenge to electricity transmission pricing

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

The decade-long debate on who pays for electricity transmission costs passes a legal hurdle. (Image: Getty)
A high court judge has dismissed a legal challenge to contentious reforms of how electricity transmission costs are divided up.Justice Matthew Palmer said the judicial review application led by Manawa Energy (formerly Trustpower) was without merit, clearing a hurdle for a decade-long process to be completed after years of debate, dispute and litigation.At stake is how the $800 million a year Transpower charges to deliver electricity through the national grid is divided up among generators, lines companies and large power users.Since 2012, the E...

