Electricity leaders want Transpower transformed

The need to coordinate electricity transmission and distribution is sparking some fresh thinking. (Image: Getty)

Ian Llewellyn

Senior figures in the electricity sector are considering the need for a radical change with a split of Transpower functions and more coordination of lines companies into one new entity.The state-owned enterprise has two main roles. One is to look after the national grid which delivers electricity from generators to lines companies and large energy users. The other is as the system operator which makes sure there's enough electricity being generated to match demand both nationally and around different parts of the country.Those consider...