Electricity prices increase, but slower than inflation

Electricity lines charges vary widely across the country. (Image: Orion)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
A government survey of electricity price data indicates they increased by 4.3% in the year to September in nominal terms with an average household spending $721 on power in the three months to September 2023.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment uses two data series to measure electricity prices, which climbed at a slower pace than the 5.6% annual inflation rate over the same period.The household sales-based electricity cost data is a monitor of national residential electricity costs, using information about national ele...
Politics

Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council
Primary Sector

There was also progress on new fuels and other issues.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Dec 2023
Commission and govt diverge over pricing farm emissions
Primary Sector

The new administration now has to decide how to meet carbon budgets.

Ian Llewellyn 13 Dec 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind
Markets

The board is also unhappy with the low share price.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023
NZ’s biggest solar farm linked to claims of modern slavery
Editor's Picks Exclusive

Kaitaia farm's solar panels have links to forced labour in Xinjiang, research claims.

Murray Jones 12 Dec 2023