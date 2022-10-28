See full details
Evnex expands EV charging business into Australia

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Evnex CEO Ed Harvey. (Image: Supplied)
New Zealand company Evnex, a manufacturer of smart EV chargers, is quickly pushing into the Australian market after making its very first sale there in early September. Founder and chief executive Ed Harvey said there was huge scope for growth across the Tasman."We're probably already getting about half the number of enquiries out of Australia as we are in New Zealand and we've only been there for about six weeks."According to International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics, 17,000 non-hybrid battery EVs were sold in Austral...

