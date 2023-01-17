Explosion in renewable electricity proposals

Solar installations are cost-competitive with wind farms now. (Image: Vector)

Skyrocketing inquiries from would-be builders of renewable electricity generation have prompted the national grid operator, Transpower, to create a new dashboard and queuing system to cope with the deluge.Transpower used to receive between five and 10 new grid connection inquiries a year, but it received a whopping 120 in the 2022 financial year and is now tracking some 323 inquiries covering projects equivalent to 34,753 megawatts (MW) of new installed capacity.The vast majority (78%) of these expect construction between now and 2025 and anoth...