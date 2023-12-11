Menu
Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025 causing energy shortfall

Gas operators have been winding back investment. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Gas demand in New Zealand is likely to outstrip supply between 2025 and 2027, raising the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy, a report commissioned by the gas sector regulator says.The Gas Industry Company (GIC) report, written by consultants EY, looks at a range of scenarios considering different ways gas demand and supply will play out in the coming years and decades.Demand has been falling as some major industrial users ended operations or cut them back. However, gas has still been needed for petrochemical processes (such as...
