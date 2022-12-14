Menu
Gas users warned about winter 2023 energy shortage
(Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
The gas regulator has warned large gas users to make sure they have contracts in place to deal with a potential energy shortage during next year's winter.The Gas Industry Company (GIC) said in a newsletter to stakeholders its view is that the energy supply in 2023 may remain tight despite current high hydro lake levels.For some time, GIC has been warning about constrained gas supplies.In recent years, major gas users – most notably Methanex – have had to mothball production to free up gas for electricity generators to keep...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm

