Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia CEO and rural doctor Pat O'Meara. (Image: Wind Quarry Zealandia)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
Minister of energy Megan Woods has intervened in a resource consent application from Wind Quarry Zealandia for a wind farm off the South Taranaki Coast. She is seeking advice on whether the application lodged with the Taranaki Regional Council should be referred to a board of inquiry or to the Environment Court. Wind Quarry Zealandia has applied for consent to build an 810-megawatt wind farm with 54 turbines between nine and 22 kilometres offshore in the south Taranaki bight. That puts it just above the Manapōuri hydro station's m...
