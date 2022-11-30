Menu
Greenpeace to appeal hydrogen/urea plant consent

The plan is to build wind turbines and a hydrogen plant next to Ballance's Kapanui fertiliser plant. (Image: Ballance)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Greenpeace is appealing a high court decision that approved Hiringa Energy’s consents to build a hydrogen production plant in South Taranaki.The environmental group opposed the hydrogen being used to make ammonia and urea. It argued that urea’s use as a fertiliser polluted the environment and enabled dairy farm intensification.Hiringa received approval under the Covid-19 Recovery Fast-Track Consenting Act to build a $70 million windfarm and hydrogen production plant alongside the Ballance-owned Kapuni fertiliser factory.Hiringa&rsqu...
