See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Energy

Grid-scale solar trumps the rooftop, say big generators

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Grid-scale solar trumps the rooftop, say big generators
More solar electricity generation, both large and small scale is coming to NZ. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 14 Oct 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s big four electricity generators say rooftop solar generation has a role to play but see grid-scale solar projects as a better way to boost renewable energy.Proponents of small-scale solar energy have been running trials of multiple trading relationships (MTR) for solar generation. That could allow households to sell their surplus solar power to anyone they choose, subject to future regulatory change. That would be an alternative to the current model where behind-the-meter solar generators can only sell surplus powe...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: NZR ‘naughty boys’ get a serve as Silver Lake cosies up to Australia
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Silver Lake will want cool heads to prevail in the tense transtasman rivalry.

Finance
Reserve Bank's money-printing losses continue to mount
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Reserve Bank assistant governor Karen Silk said last month that the more than seven-fold increase in settlement cash since covid had no impact on inflation.

Primary Sector
Nats MP Barbara Kuriger resigns from her portfolios after 'personal dispute' with MPI
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

The MP for Taranaki-King Country resigned following a “personal dispute” with the ministry for primary industries.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.