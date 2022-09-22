See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

Higher electricity prices leave Manawa 'undervalued'

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Higher electricity prices leave Manawa 'undervalued'
The analyst believes Manawa is well positioned to fund growth. (Image: Trustpower)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 22 Sep 2022
RELATED
A rise in average wholesale electricity prices is likely to boost Manawa Energy's earnings, says a Morningstar analysis.A note by senior analyst Adrian Atkins lifted Morningstar’s fair value estimate of Manawa’s share price by 5% to $6.80. Yesterday, at market close, it was trading at $5.87.The company’s share price has generally been trending downwards over the past year – it was trading at $7.84 last September.Manawa has operated primarily as a hydro generator following the demerger of its Australian and New Zealan...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

No matter the enmity between Beijing and Washington, no matter the other conflicts going on, the spectre of nuclear war must and can unite the world against the threat. 

Bloomberg
Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

The prime minister says limiting global warming is a monumental challenge that requires governments to create incentives.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.