Households worry about electricity costs and resilience

The Consumer Advocacy Council survey showed people are worried about the lights staying on. (Image: Getty)

Most consumers are generally satisfied with their electricity retailer, but many are worried about costs and future reliability, according to a survey commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council.Kantar Public surveyed 1,026 residential consumers and 500 small businesses (fewer than 20 employees) between Nov 25 and Dec 20, 2022.It showed the majority (72%) are satisfied with the service they receive from their current provider and the reliability of the service (80%).However, there were mixed views about costs with 57% feeling they received go...