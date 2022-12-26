Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Hydrogen hype is rising again – will this time be different?

Hydrogen hype is rising again – will this time be different?
Environmentalists love that “green” hydrogen can be made with renewable energy in electrolysers. (Image: Unsplash)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 26 Dec 2022
By Vijay Vaitheeswaran: Global energy and climate innovation editor, The EconomistGuzzlers of fizzy drinks in Brisbane could be helping to tackle climate change in 2023. By the end of the year, the vehicle delivering those sugary beverages may no longer spout climate-warming gases. PepsiCo Australia, the local arm of the world’s biggest purveyor of snacks and drinks, will test a new sort of lorry powered not by a dirty diesel engine but by fuel cells, devices that convert hydrogen to electricity while emitting only water vapour.Enthu...
Investigation

Best of BusinessDesk: Behind the NZ Mormon church's millions

The Mormon Church has a huge property investment portfolio, but former leaders question its motivations.  

Murray Jones 5:00am
Tourism

Sudima Hotels: how to grow through a pandemic

The hotel group has been on a growth spurt.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Investments Free

Cooking the Books podcast: How one woman saved 50% of her income to fund a career change

Christel Maurer went from spending everything she earned to saving 50% of her income. We talk to her.

Frances Cook 5:00am

More Energy

Energy

Sarah Gillies named new head of the Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority has appointed its acting head Sarah Gillies as permanent chief executive.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2022
Markets

Vector to sell half of metering business for $1.7b

Australian investment group QIC to take a 50% stake for $1.74 billion.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

EA move should lower consumer power bills

The Electricity Authority said there are better, more effective ways of supporting grid reliability and security of supply.

Staff reporters 20 Dec 2022
Energy

Contact Energy to set its first net-zero targets

New ideas will solve peak generation – just don’t mention Lake Onslow.

Greg Hurrell 20 Dec 2022