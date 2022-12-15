Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Infratil launches renewables investment firm in Australia with CSC

Infratil launches renewables investment firm in Australia with CSC
Infratil CEO Jason Boyes said the new entity will take the same approach as former investment Tilt Renewables. (Image: Infratil)
Staff reporters
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
New Zealand infrastructure investment firm Infratil has launched a new renewable energy investment company, Mint Renewables, in partnership with investment firm Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC).The new entity is 73% owned by Infratil and 27% by CSC and the investment would be managed by NZ-based asset management firm Morrison & Co.Infratil’s initial capital commitments are A$219 million (NZ$233m) and CSC’s A$81m for a total of A$300m that would be invested over the next three to five years.Infratil's chief execu...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm