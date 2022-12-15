Infratil launches renewables investment firm in Australia with CSC

Infratil CEO Jason Boyes said the new entity will take the same approach as former investment Tilt Renewables. (Image: Infratil)

New Zealand infrastructure investment firm Infratil has launched a new renewable energy investment company, Mint Renewables, in partnership with investment firm Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC).The new entity is 73% owned by Infratil and 27% by CSC and the investment would be managed by NZ-based asset management firm Morrison & Co.Infratil’s initial capital commitments are A$219 million (NZ$233m) and CSC’s A$81m for a total of A$300m that would be invested over the next three to five years.Infratil's chief execu...