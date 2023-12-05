Menu
Limited interest in buying OMV's NZ oil and gas assets

OMV owns the Maui field among other assets in NZ. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
OMV says there has been limited interest in buying its New Zealand oil and gas fields.The multinational energy company this year said it wanted to sell all of OMV NZ and its stake in SapuraOMV Upstream, a 50:50 joint venture with Malaysia’s Sapura Energy Berhad, with gas condensate assets off Malaysia. The partnership also has exploration interests in Mexico, Australia and NZ.The company plans to sell its oil and gas assets in countries with no downstream chemical manufacturing potential and mainly get out of hydrocarbons f...
