Energy

Manawa looks to the future as market gives it a slap

Manawa is looking to increase the capacity of its existing generation while it looks for new opportunities. (Image: Manawa)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Manawa Energy is focussing on what is practically achievable in building new generation as the sector deals with chokepoints in the development process.The power company reported a mixed result yesterday. A very large increase in net profit, due to the sale of its retail business, masked a difficult six months to Sept 30. Operating earnings (Ebitdaf) from continuing operations were $70 million, down 34% from the previous comparable period. Its underlying earnings were $35m, down from $59m, while operating cash flow was down to $1m from $94...
