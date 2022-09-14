See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

Mercury commits to new generation despite uncertain winds

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Mercury commits to new generation despite uncertain winds
Mercury’s wind generation produced 1,269GWh last year. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Sep 2022
RELATED
If the major power companies don’t start building new generation “we should expect someone else to do it for us”, said Mercury Energy boss Vince Hawksworth, a reference to the range of political and regulatory interventions the sector could face if it did not get building.Mercury has confirmed it will build a windfarm in Southland, despite major uncertainties in the energy sector, such as the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter and the government’s proposed Lake Onslow pumped hydro project.It announced yesterday...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
NZ shares drop 1.2% after US inflation shock sends global markets tumbling
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

ASB economist Mike Jones says some of the contributors to the inflation surprise were “stickier components, which take longer to tamp down”.

Finance
Briscoe Group's first-half profit declines, while revenue increases – slightly
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

The retailer recorded a first-half net profit of $45.6m, which was down 3.8% on last year.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Spring is finally here, or so it seems, with the chilly air. So, celebrate with today's quiz.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.