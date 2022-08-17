See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Energy

Mercury delivers earnings, but little in new generation commitments

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Mercury delivers earnings, but little in new generation commitments
Buying Tilt's wind assets boosted Mercury's bottom line, but what about the future? (Image: Tilt)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 17 Aug 2022
RELATED
Mercury Energy’s strategy to expand by buying assets has delivered higher profit and dividends for the company.However, yesterday's annual results announcement was light on detail about new generation prospects when indicators, such as high future electricity prices, point to a growing need for the major companies to commit to new projects.The report shows that in 12 months, Mercury went from having no wind farm generation to being the largest wind farmer in the country. Likewise, it overtook Genesis Energy as the gentailer (gene...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
How slow population growth will affect the housing market
Cameron Bagrie | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

A barely growing population is taking the heat out of the housing shortage. We're losing non-residents but if a rush of citizens joins them heading out the door, watch out.

Cryptocurrency
Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Infrastructure
Fletcher beats guidance with $756m operating profit
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items for the year ended June came in at $756 million compared with the company’s $750m guidance.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.