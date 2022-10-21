See full details
Mercury presses on with CO2 reinjection

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Mercury presses on with CO2 reinjection
Mercury is hoping a carbon capture and storage pilot will one day extend to all its geothermal electricity stations. (Image: Mercury)
Mercury NZ is pressing on with its work to reinject greenhouse gas emissions from its geothermal power generation, saying while it may not be economic now, it may be in the future.“It’s the right thing to do,” said Stew Hamilton, Mercury’s general manager generation.The company has updated its progress on the project, with energy minister Megan Woods making a site visit to the work at the Ngātamariki power station in central North Island on Thursday.Mercury, Contact Energy, Ngāwhā Generation and Eastland Generation colle...

