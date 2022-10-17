See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Energy

Meridian: No substance to misuse of market power claims

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 17 Oct 2022

Meridian: No substance to misuse of market power claims
Meridian says it is going as hard and fast as it can to build new generation (Image: Meridian)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 17 Oct 2022
RELATED
Meridian Energy says there is no substance to the suggestion that they are holding back electricity generation or not building new generation to spike the company’s profits.Last week, the Electricity Authority released the second part of its review of the wholesale electricity market.It found the best way to improve competition was to get more generation built, particularly from new players and several barriers needed removing to help this, including reducing policy uncertainty.The regulator said it was still possible the four major gener...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz
QuiznessDesk, Monday, Oct 17, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Opinion
To immigration infinity and beyond
Iain MacLeod | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

The immigration announcement might seem like a good news story, but potential migrants might beg to differ.

KiwiSaver
Milford's KiwiSaver funds lead the pack
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 17 Oct 2022

Non-profit KiwiSaver provider Simplicity doubled its membership, while Milford Asset Management's returns outperformed its competitors.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.