Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Windfarms are coming to a coastline near you. (Image: IEA)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Meridian Energy is joining the increasing number of companies showing an interest in developing offshore wind generation in New Zealand.It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with European-based Parkwind to explore the exploration offshore potential, focused principally on the Taranaki coast.Parkwind is already in Taranaki and has been looking for local partners with the stated intention of building up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of bottom-fixed offshore wind by 2032.It is not alone in having ambitious plans with several consortiums made...
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices
Markets

Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices

National carrier's shares buffeted after it released lower-than-expected guidance.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:06pm
Sport

All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Energy

Customised price path re-energises Otago lines company
News in Brief

Customised price path re-energises Otago lines company

Aurora Energy pushes revenues up $31.8 million on its customised price path.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Electricity future prices unrealistic
Markets

Electricity future prices unrealistic

ASX futures are higher than fundamentals would suggest.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023
Oil demand, weak NZ dollar could mean more pain at the pump
Economy

Oil demand, weak NZ dollar could mean more pain at the pump

Analysts are divided over whether oil will break through US$100 a barrel.

Greg Hurrell 05 Oct 2023