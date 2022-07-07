See full details
Energy

More work on Onslow gets green light from ministers

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Otago's Lake Onslow pumped hydro project is described as nation building by supporters and as madness by critics. (Image: Landpro)
Cabinet has confirmed work on the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project will continue as it appears technically feasible.Ministers have also narrowed down the other options they will consider to deal with New Zealand’s ‘dry year problem’ – that is how to push towards 100% renewable electricity generation when the hydro lakes are low.Energy minister Megan Woods said Cabinet had confirmed the NZ Battery Project will narrow its focus from five to three non-hydro options. They are flexible geothermal, hydrogen and biofuels.The Ba...

