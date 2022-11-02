See full details
New deal signed for delayed solar farms

Ian Llewellyn

Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Lodestone has faced delivery delays in getting its planned solar farms built. (Image: Lodestone)
Lodestone Energy has signed a power purchase agreement for its yet-to-be-built solar farms with Pulse Energy as it continues to deal with delays to construction.Lodestone’s managing director, Gary Holden, said ground preparation work had begun on the company’s Kaitāia solar farm. An official sod-turning ceremony would be held in December with the hope that the farm would be commissioned and generating power in mid-2023.Back in September 2021, Lodestone said it planned to break ground in December of that year and have New Zealan...

