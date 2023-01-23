Menu
New generation plans will break soil this year, says Forbar

Forsyth Barr predicts firm progress on grid solar generation. (Image: Vector)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
A surge in wholesale futures prices and an explosion of new generation plans were the two big trends in the electricity market last year, says Forsyth Barr.In 2023, it expects to see grid solar plans break soil, volatile wholesale spot prices and mediocre market performance by the electricity sector. It predicts cabinet will axe the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project for less risky options.Forsyth Barr's analysts said long-dated future wholesale electricity prices rose 54% to almost $190 per megawatt-hour (MWh) by the end of 2022. I...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Energy

Genesis Energy reduces emissions and grows customers

The energy company saw favourable conditions in the second quarter.

Staff reporters 12:15pm
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Jan 2023
News in Brief

NZ Oil & Gas announces Perth Basin agreement

New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZO) is joining forces with Australian stock exchange-listed energy firm Triangle Energy to execute a farming agreement that will allow the two companies to enter the Perth Basin.NZO has acquired a 25% interest in Triangle’s L7 and EP 437 northern Perth Bas...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: The new electricity future: coming fast

The electricity industry is changing faster than most people realise. 

Pattrick Smellie 17 Jan 2023