Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

New Genesis boss outlines thinking on the company's future

New Genesis boss outlines thinking on the company's future
Genesis boss Malcolm Johns has been thinking. (Image: Christchurch Airport)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Genesis Energy has given some indication about the direction of its strategic review and raised the possibility of using hydrogen at a key generation unit in the Huntly power station.The company held its annual shareholders’ meeting on Friday as it continued its review of operations that began with the arrival of new chief executive Malcolm Johns six months ago as the former head of Christchurch airport.The review is critical to the energy sector and the wider economy as the company’s Huntly power station plays a crucial role in fir...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
Markets Market close

Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Markets

Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

More Energy

Gentrack's software offers off-peak promise
Markets

Gentrack's software offers off-peak promise

Jarden and Milford like what they see from utility software firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 13 Oct 2023
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind
Energy

Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Oct 2023
Customised price path re-energises Otago lines company
News in Brief

Customised price path re-energises Otago lines company

Aurora Energy pushes revenues up $31.8 million on its customised price path.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Electricity future prices unrealistic
Markets

Electricity future prices unrealistic

ASX futures are higher than fundamentals would suggest.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023