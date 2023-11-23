Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Next winter blackout risk increased by geothermal delay, Transpower says

Next winter blackout risk increased by geothermal delay, Transpower says
Delays to a geothermal plant worry electricity system operator. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The risk of electricity blackouts next winter has significantly increased because of delays in building a new geothermal plant, Transpower says.The system operator’s latest update to its electricity risk curve scenarios (ERCs) – a measure of a potential shortfall between demand and supply – showed risks for next winter had grown since October when it was already expressing concerns.“Contact has announced a delay to the commissioning of their Tauhara B geothermal plant from Q1 to Q3, 2024. Tauhara B running at full capaci...
No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings
Markets

No dividend from My Food Bag as cost-of-living crushes earnings

The meal-kit company’s half-year net profit fell by almost 60%.

Ella Somers 10:10am
Finance

Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses

Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 10:05am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, November 23, 2023

More Energy

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2023
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'
Policy

Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'

The panel said more competition and compassion is needed.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2023
Cyclone-delayed wind farm starts delivering power
News in Brief

Cyclone-delayed wind farm starts delivering power

Meridian's Napier site is working towards being at full power by September 2024. 

Staff reporters 17 Nov 2023