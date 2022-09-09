See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

NZ Windfarms still considering how to finance an upgrade

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 09 Sep 2022

NZ Windfarms still considering how to finance an upgrade
Getting bigger and more efficient wind turbines is key to repowering an ageing windfarm. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 09 Sep 2022
RELATED
A fast-track consent application to upgrade the Te Rere Hau windfarm near Palmerston North will be lodged by the end of the year and decisions on whether to go ahead and how to pay for the replacement turbines will then be made.NZ Windfarms chief executive Warren Koia and chair Craig Stobo told investors on a Sharesies Shared Lunch webinar that they were keeping all options open on how the repowering of the windfarm would be financed.Stobo said this could be a mix of debt and equity from current shareholders. He was also not ruling out bringing...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Fonterra increases forecast earning; decreases forecast milk collections
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

The dairy company announced this morning that it had revised its 2023 forecast earning guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 per share.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 9, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Spring is finally here or so it seems with the chilly air. So celebrate with today's quiz

The Economist
The death of Elizabeth II marks the end of an era
The Economist | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

It deprives Britain of a thread that wove the nation together and linked it to its past

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.