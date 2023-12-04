Menu
NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity

Electric bikes for electric brothers: Ecotricity co-founders Al & Mark Yates. (Image: Ecotricity)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
New Zealand should aim for climate-positive renewable generation in 2030 rather than settle for 100% renewable electricity, Ecotricity's chief executive Al Yates says.That could help NZ’s economy by attracting energy-intensive industries to move here.Earlier this year, Ecotricity became NZ's first and only climate-positive Toitū Envirocare certified electricity provider and is officially 125% climate-positive.Ecotricity was founded in 2013 by Yates with his brother Mark, who is a director. Renewable sources Al Yates spoke to...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

