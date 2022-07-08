See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Energy

Oil and gas reserves decline

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Oil and gas reserves decline
Further investment will be needed to eke out more from NZ's oil and gas reserves, the sector says. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 08 Jul 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s probable oil and gas reserves have fallen by an estimated 5.1 and it potentially has about 10 years left on current demand-and-supply patterns, according to the latest data.It comes from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and is based on the country's estimated petroleum reserves as of New Year's Day this year.The data, compiled from permit holders’ annual summary reports, shows the 5.1% decrease in what is known as 2P reserves. That is what oil and gas operators know they have left in t...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Boris Johnson’s plan to drag out exit under pressure
Bloomberg | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

No. 10 suggested the premier could stay for three more months but the Conservative party is urgently planning a leadership contest.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 08, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Stay warm inside by taking our daily quiz. Good luck and have fun.

The Economist
Boris Johnson should go immediately
The Economist | Fri, 08 Jul 2022

Britain is in a dangerous state, is poorer than it seems and could tumble into crisis, says the Economist.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.