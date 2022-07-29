See full details
Energy

Onslow project: an 'analogue solution in a digital age'

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Vimal Vallabh, Morrison & Co’s global head of energy, says investors have to weigh up risks to make returns. (Image: Supplied)
The Lake Onslow pumped hydro project is an ‘analogue solution in a digital age’ and the government even just talking about it as a possibility is chilling investment, a global energy investment manager says.Vimal Vallabh, Morrison & Co’s (MCO) global head of energy, said the pumped hydro scheme is an outdated idea and there are better solutions to solving New Zealand’s dry year problem to ensure energy security as the country pushes towards 100% renewable electricity generation.Vallabh is responsible for deploying bi...

