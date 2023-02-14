Partial fix found for major electricity outage

Flood water has swamped a critical substation near Napier. (Image: Getty)

Transpower has managed to find a partial workaround solution for the major power outage in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.The flooding of a crucial substation at Redclyffe, near Napier, took out the electricity for the regions at a key time for fruit and vegetable harvesting and processing with more than 200,000 people without power.The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions, and the ability of local lines companies Unison Networks and Eastland Network to restore power to end us...