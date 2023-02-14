Menu
Partial fix found for major electricity outage

Flood water has swamped a critical substation near Napier. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
 Transpower has managed to find a partial workaround solution for the major power outage in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.The flooding of a crucial substation at Redclyffe, near Napier, took out the electricity for the regions at a key time for fruit and vegetable harvesting and processing with more than 200,000 people without power.The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions, and the ability of local lines companies Unison Networks and Eastland Network to restore power to end us...
Markets Market close

Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Technology

Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm
Law & Regulation

Rescue trust restructure 'doesn't make any sense'

A dispute over the future of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust rages on.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00pm

