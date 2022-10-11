See full details
Energy

Renewable electricity certificates earn $4m for Meridian – and they're giving it away

Ian Llewellyn

Tue, 11 Oct 2022

Meridian says its renewable electricity scheme was never about making a profit. (Image: Meridian)
Meridian Energy is looking to earn almost $4 million from its certified renewable energy scheme, but intends to donate about 80% of that to community and business decarbonisation projects.The certificatesThe company began selling renewable energy certificates (RECs) in 2019, allowing local businesses to match the amount of electricity they use on an annual basis with an equivalent amount of electricity put into the national grid from one of Meridian’s hydro stations or wind farms.Meridian’s chief marketing officer, Michael Healy, sa...

