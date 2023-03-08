Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement

Ryman is backing a Northland solar farm. (Image: NZME)

Ryman Healthcare has signed a power purchase agreement with Mercury Energy and Solar Bay to pay for all electricity generation from an under-construction Northland solar farm.The financial terms of the 10-year deal are confidential but it is for the Maungaturoto farm’s full generation output of nearly 30 million kilowatt hours a year, which was about Ryman’s full electricity demand.Solar Bay has estimated the Northland farm will cost $35 million to build.It is a ‘sleeve’ deal done through Mercury as Ryman’s retaile...