Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement

Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement
Ryman is backing a Northland solar farm. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
Ryman Healthcare has signed a power purchase agreement with Mercury Energy and Solar Bay to pay for all electricity generation from an under-construction Northland solar farm.The financial terms of the 10-year deal are confidential but it is for the Maungaturoto farm’s full generation output of nearly 30 million kilowatt hours a year, which was about Ryman’s full electricity demand.Solar Bay has estimated the Northland farm will cost $35 million to build.It is a ‘sleeve’ deal done through Mercury as Ryman’s retaile...
More Energy

News in Brief

Genesis and NZOG extend gas deal

The extension covers all NZOG’s 4% interest in gas production at Kupe.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Mar 2023
News in Brief

Environmental protection spending up 10%

Local and central government spent an extra $204 million on environmental protection in 2021, an annual increase of 10%, environmental-economic accounts data shows.Altogether, $2.2 billion was spent on environmental protection, most of it coming from local government.Environmenta...

Staff reporters 07 Mar 2023
Policy

NZ's largest energy company wants out

Austria-based OMV has put up for sale all its Asia Pacific upstream assets.

Ian Llewellyn and Pattrick Smellie 06 Mar 2023
Listed Companies

Meridian taking cautious approach with hydro dams

The company is taking into account forecasts of a dry autumn and winter.

Ian Llewellyn 02 Mar 2023