Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options

Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options
The lightness of hydrogen poses a problem when it comes to storing it. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 10 Apr 2023
Hydrogen has been hailed by many as the holy grail of a low-emissions future. Now a group of scientists have won a multi-million dollar grant to figure out how to store it.It may not be that simple, according to civil and natural resources senior lecturer David Dempsey at the University of Canterbury.Researchers at the university have secured an $11.8 million grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE) Endeavour fund to take a deep dive into that storage question.As Dempsey pointed out, it will be a team effort i...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 10, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it
Primary Sector

NZ's 'fruit tech' startup Hectre wins business award golds

NZ startup Hectre is trying to drag the orchard industry into the digital age.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
NZ's 'fruit tech' startup Hectre wins business award golds

More Energy

Oil and gas giant OMV NZ reports higher profits
Energy

Oil and gas giant OMV NZ reports higher profits

The books for the 2022 financial year valued OMV NZ’s assets at $2.05b.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Meridian deal a further sign Tiwai Pt smelter could stay open
Energy

Meridian deal a further sign Tiwai Pt smelter could stay open

The Meridian-NZAS agreement is part of the puzzle in signing a long-term deal.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Apr 2023
Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Apr 2023
Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Electricity gentailers face new scrutiny under Commerce Act changes.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Apr 2023