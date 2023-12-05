Menu
Shane Jones to discuss Marsden Point with Channel Infrastructure

Shane Jones. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
The new minister for regional development says he’s set to have a conversation with Channel Infrastructure about the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery over two years ago.In New Zealand First’s coalition deal with National, the smaller party had said it wanted to investigate the reopening of the refinery. “This includes establishing a fuel security plan to safeguard our transport and logistics systems and emergency services from any international or domestic disruption,” the two parties' agreement said.Ch...
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Transport

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy prices tipped to lift by as much as 3% at this week's auction

A lift could lead Fonterra to increase its forecast payout. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Markets

All options for Tower

The general insurer is kicking off a strategic review into its ownership structure.

Ella Somers 5:00am
