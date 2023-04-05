Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

Meridian Energy welcomes deal with Tiwai point. (Image: Getty)

Meridian Energy have struck a deal with the owners of Tiwai Point allowing the generator to request they reduce the smelter's energy consumption by up to 50 megawatts (MW), as the sector prepares for the possibility of blackouts this winter.In an announcement to the NZX, Meridian Energy said it had struck a "demand response" agreement with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) where the smelter had agreed to provide "demand response flexibility" until the end of 2024.Under new rules which require regulatory approval for...