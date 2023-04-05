Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024
Meridian Energy welcomes deal with Tiwai point. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Meridian Energy have struck a deal with the owners of Tiwai Point allowing the generator to request they reduce the smelter's energy consumption by up to 50 megawatts (MW), as the sector prepares for the possibility of blackouts this winter.In an announcement to the NZX, Meridian Energy said it had struck a "demand response" agreement with New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) where the smelter had agreed to provide "demand response flexibility" until the end of 2024.Under new rules which require regulatory approval for...
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Listed Companies

Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Finance

Dairy prices take another hit at latest GDT auction

The GDT Index fell 4.7% to an average of US$3,227/MT.

Riley Kennedy 9:05am
Dairy prices take another hit at latest GDT auction

More Energy

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Electricity gentailers face new scrutiny under Commerce Act changes.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Amazon and Mercury make power deal
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Apr 2023
NZ carbon price dips below $50
Policy

NZ carbon price dips below $50

NZ carbon prices are sagging back to prices last seen in 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Apr 2023
Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible

A more politically plausible Christopher Luxon is emerging.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Apr 2023