See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Energy

Transpower predicts electricity demand and generation growth

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Transpower predicts electricity demand and generation growth
The sun will rise on solar, says Transpower. (Image: Lodestone)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
Transpower is confident a rush of inquiries about connecting to the national electricity grid will end up with at least one gigawatt of solar generation by the end of 2024.Writing in the state-owned enterprise’s integrated report for the 2022 financial year, chief executive Alison Andrew said the number of inquiries for new grid connections has doubled over the past financial year, and she expects this rate to continue rising.There has been a rapid increase in building grid-scale solar, with a raft of companies buying land and seeking con...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's been a slow start to the new investor visa, with just one application since it opened last month.

Services FREE
NZ leaders more optimistic than global counterparts
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

KPMG said New Zealand chief executives are more optimistic than global leaders but remain concerned about a looming recession. 

Hospitality
Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign
Jem Traylen | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Unite Union wants 100,000 hospo workers united under one pay agreement.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.