Vortex shoots for the sky to generate power from industrial heat

A schematic image of the Vortex generation method soon heading into full-scale testing. (Image: Supplied)

A New Zealand energy startup with a radical idea is raising $5 million to fund a test rig it will start building near Gisborne.Vortex Power Systems plans to tap into low-grade industrial waste heat to create a kilometres-high whirlwind to drive a one-megawatt generator.With lab-scale testing complete, it needs to prove its green-energy concept with full-scale trials before it moves on to a pilot customer.Venture capital fund Pacific Channel is the lead investor and has been Vortex’s main backer since it was spun out of a University of Auc...