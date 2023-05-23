Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Warnings of possible rolling electricity blackouts this winter

Warnings of possible rolling electricity blackouts this winter
Transpower says electricity supply could be tight this winter and there could be problems in the year ahead. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 23 May 2023
Transpower has repeated warnings that electricity supply will be tight this winter and there may need to be rolling blackouts or households cutting power use to get through the worst periods.The state-owned enterprise has also released work showing that coming winters could be equally tight if signalled new generation does not get built.Transpower general manager of operations Stephen Jay said that where there is an electricity supply shortfall due to a transmission or generation issue, and reducing discretionary demand is not enough to balance...
What happens if America defaults on its debt?
Bloomberg

What happens if America defaults on its debt?

Default scenarios span from localised pain to Dimon’s "panic".

Bloomberg 1:50pm
Policy

Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB

The long-awaited greyhound report has also been released.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
Govt okays multimillion-dollar Entain deal to run TAB
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

More Energy

Can carbon removal become a trillion-dollar business?
Energy

Can carbon removal become a trillion-dollar business?

Quite possibly – and not before time.

The Economist 5:00am
NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come

The deal preserves heavy industry in NZ, but does it move the dial on climate change?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?
Markets

Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?

Electricity market not perfect but evolution not intervention needed says EA.

Ian Llewellyn 22 May 2023
Govt, NZ Steel unveil huge decarbonisation plan
Infrastructure

Govt, NZ Steel unveil huge decarbonisation plan

The deal to cut industrial carbon emissions "dwarfs" any previous initiative.

Pattrick Smellie 21 May 2023