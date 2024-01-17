Menu
Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip

Inflows into the Manapouri hydro scheme were at 84% of average. (Image: Meridian)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Wholesale electricity prices have risen in recent weeks as hydro generators begin to conserve water and major lake levels begin to drop.System operator Transpower said in the week ending Jan 14 national hydro storage reached 88% of the average for this time of year, slightly down from 90% at the end of last week.Water storage in both islands declined slightly over the week. South Island storage is 82% of the average for this time of year, down from 84%, and North Island storage has reduced from 143% to 140% of the historic mean.With most of NZ&...
