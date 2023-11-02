Menu
Menu
Search
Home

Entity previously backed by Hanover to buy Big Sky Dairy Farms owes $2.6m

Entity previously backed by Hanover to buy Big Sky Dairy Farms owes $2.6m
Otago's Maniototo Basin. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
The entity set up by Big Sky Dairy Farm’s former principal to buy back its farms out of receivership, funded by Hanover Finance, is in the hands of liquidators six years after drawn-out litigation wrapped up.Around 2000, Ewan Carr got into a joint venture with Howard Paterson and Rodney Humphries to own and operate multiple farms in Otago’s Maniototo Basin which had been connected to Carr’s family for four generations.However, tensions between the three developed, and escalated when Paterson died in 2003.After that, Carr and H...
Business of Tech podcast: Quantum’s coming, will you be ready?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Quantum’s coming, will you be ready?

With Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Retail

iPhone in another galaxy as Apple NZ trumps Samsung

Global iPhone sales are thought to have accelerated in the September quarter.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
iPhone in another galaxy as Apple NZ trumps Samsung
Economy

Inflation 'dream' risks becoming employment nightmare

Companies are cutting back on staff hours, which is sometimes a harbinger of recession.  

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Inflation 'dream' risks becoming employment nightmare