Environment

Biodiversity credit scheme to boost native tree planting

(Image: Despositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The government on Friday released its plans for a biodiversity credit system to encourage landowners to protect native habitats on their property. The system will be part of an overall national policy statement for indigenous biodiversity (NPSIB). The government’s view is that while it can protect public land, much of the land in New Zealand is privately owned, including Māori land.The discussion document released on Friday morning notes that many of NZ’s at-risk species and habitats are outside the 30% of the country managed b...
Property

Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted

More than 1,000 properties could be affected by consenting irregularities.

Brent Melville 2:12pm
Consentgate: 40 councils could be impacted
Policy

Hipkins gets frank about security and China

Chris Hipkins stressed "independent" does not mean "neutral" foreign policy.

Pattrick Smellie 2:09pm
Hipkins gets frank about security and China

