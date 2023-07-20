Menu
Calls for a Commerce Commission probe into recycling claims

The waste industry and Consumer NZ want a crackdown on greenwashing claims appearing on packaging. (Image: Getty)
Cécile Meier
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
The two dominant players in New Zealand’s waste industry say they are all about protecting the environment. This story is part of our Waste is Money series. Read part 1 here.'Compostable' coffee cups and 'recyclable' toothpaste tubes are some of the packages contaminating recycling bins and costing ratepayers millions of dollars extra in sorting and disposal fees.The businesses councils contract out to collect and recycle rubbish want this to stop – they are calling for a Commerce Commission investigat...
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Plus, why tech job listings have plummeted.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land
Primary Sector

Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions

Prime minister Chris Hipkins will launch the plans on Thursday alongside other ministers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions

