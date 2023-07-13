Menu
CarbonZ launches a biodiversity credit scheme ahead of the government

CarbonZ founder Finn Ross. (Image: CarbonZ)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Carbon trading company CarbonZ has stolen a march on the government by launching its own biodiversity credit system.The scheme was launched on July 7 with seven companies signed up to purchase CarbonZ biodiversity action credits (CBACs).The credits are for pest control on privately owned land. The first project being funded is through the Eastern Whio Link, a charity working in the upper Waioeka Gorge near Gisborne to protect the endangered whio duck population from predators.On the same day CarbonZ started the scheme, conservation ministe...
