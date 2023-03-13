Menu
Extreme weather is pushing back against Hauraki Gulf restoration projects

Reseeding the Hauraki Gulf with mussels aims to help clean and filter the water (Image: Revive Our Gulf)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Climate change and the recent storms are pushing back efforts to restore the Hauraki Gulf’s marine environment, already facing pressure from a rapidly growing population and intensive farming.Ian Short is a former Lehman Brothers banker who chairs the Auckland Foundation charity. He said the long-term effects of climate change on the gulf would be more frequent and intense storms, acidification and falling oxygen levels. That would lead to reduced biodiversity in the gulf, already much degraded in the past century. In 2021, the...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

News in Brief

Environmental protection spending up 10%

Local and central government spent an extra $204 million on environmental protection in 2021, an annual increase of 10%, environmental-economic accounts data shows.Altogether, $2.2 billion was spent on environmental protection, most of it coming from local government.Environmenta...

Staff reporters 07 Mar 2023
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Is bi-partisan support for RMA reform breaking down?

Environment minister David Parker's five year effort to reform the RMA is hitting big enough obstacles at select committee to throw the reform timetable into doubt.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Mar 2023
Law & Regulation

Warnings of ‘extensive litigation’ in RMA reform

The judiciary doesn't want to get bogged down in environmental litigation. 

Paul McBeth 03 Mar 2023
Policy

Upton scathing about RMA reform

Two former National environment ministers have different views of resource management reform.

Ian Llewellyn 02 Mar 2023